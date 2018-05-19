FOOD

Visiting the State Farmers Market? What you need to know before you go

EMBED </>More Videos

It's summertime! And one thing we love to do in the summer is visit the State Farmers Market. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
It's summertime! And one thing we love to do in the summer is visit the State Farmers Market.

Planning a trip? Here's what you need to know before you go.
Where's it located?
1201 Agriculture Street
Raleigh, North Carolina 27603
When is it open?
Monday thru Saturday 5 a.m - 6 p.m. Sundays 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
What's there?
It's 30,000 square feet of land for North Carolina farmers to sell fresh produce, plants, and other specialty items produced on local farms. Plants are available starting in March and local fruits and vegetables are sold throughout the growing season.

What about the shoppes?
Along with produce, you can also find meats, cheeses, crafts, bakery items, custom picture framing, a market grill, and N.C. wines. There is a wide variety of specialty shops with old-fashioned candies, N.C. gifts, soaps, and lotions.

Restaurants

Market Grill -- Serves breakfast and lunch.Open Mon-Sat 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Seafood Restaurant -- Serves fresh seafood quick and easy. Open Mon. - Sat. 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Sun. 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
State Farmers Market Restaurant -- Serves fresh country cooking for breakfast and lunch. Open Mon. - Sat. 6:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and Sun. 8:00 am - 3:00 pm

More information here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfarmer’s marketsfarmingfoodraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News