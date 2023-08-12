Former soldier sentenced to 76 years for child pornography

NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Armey Master Sergeant was sentenced to 76 years in prison Friday for receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina, Joshua Robert George Glardon, 41, of Fayetteville was investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in July 2021 for child exploitation offenses.

Court documents said an investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received three CyberTips from Kik social media that one of its users had uploaded child sexual abuse material on multiple days. The IP address being used to upload the images belonged to Glardon. Officials said two of the images in the CyberTip appeared to be homemade images.

After issuing a search warrant, officials found thousands of images of child sexual abuse material, as well as images that appeared to be homemade on Glardon's phone.

Officers later identified the child through chat messages Glardon had with Amy Huddleston, who confessed to officers that she was allowing Glardon to rape the child.

According to officials, Huddleson also admitted to taking images and videos of the child and sending them to Glardon, who then distributed the images over the internet.

In June Huddleston, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

