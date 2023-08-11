Travel softball coach arrested for sexual battery in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County deputies arrested and charged a Fayetteville travel softball coach with sex crimes Friday.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Bobby Lemoris Mcelvine, 61, of Fayetteville was arrested and charged with sexual battery. MceIvine is also known as Coach Mac or Coach Bobby Mac, officials said.

Mcelvine is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Detective K. Norris at (910) 677-5480 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

