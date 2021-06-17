soldier killed

Fort Bragg soldier killed, 2 others injured in accident while traveling to training range

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg soldier was killed and two others were injured in a crash while en route to a training range Thursday morning.

Army officials said the accident happened along Raeford Vass Road near Plank Road just before 9:15 a.m.

"The accidental death of this soldier is tragic; my thoughts and prayers are with the family," Fort Bragg Garrison commander Col. Scott Pence wrote in a statement.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This marks the third tragic loss for Fort Bragg in less than a week after two 82nd Airborne Division Paratroopers were found dead in their barracks.
