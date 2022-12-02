Fort Bragg picks 'Family of the Year'

Fort Bragg kicked off the holiday season with the 20th annual Fort Bragg Family of the Year.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg kicked off the holiday season with the 20th annual Fort Bragg Family of the Year.

25 military families were honored as examples of what it means to be a Fort Bragg family.

Each family was asked to choose one word that describes their family's commitment to the Army and their country.

The top honor going to First Sergeant Christopher Burlee and his wife, Major Sarah Burlee, along with their two daughters.

For this Fort Bragg family, describing themselves in one word was easy.

"Commitment was the word that we chose, and we understand that the military lifestyle isn't for everyone, very difficult for one much less two, doing this for almost 16 years as a married couple,"

Along with the honor, the Burlee family along with all the nominees received gifts from sponsors on Fort Bragg to make the holidays a little brighter.