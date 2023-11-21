12 NC foster children have forever homes after special adoption oath ceremony in Raleigh

12 children in Raleigh can drop the word foster from their reference. That's because they now have parents thanks to special adoption ceremony.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some children in North Carolina not only have a home for the holidays, they have their forever home.

Friday in a Wake County courtroom, a judge presided over an adoption ceremony for 12 foster children who were adopted by 11 families.

In a touching ceremony, Judge Ashley Parker administered what she calls - the "Adoption Oath." The oath involves vows between the parents and children as part of their commitment to love to each other.

As part of National Adoption Month, Judge Parker tells ABC11 News that she wanted to honor these dedicated parents and the 'union' between them and their newly adopted children as a family.

