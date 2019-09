RALEIGH - (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a quadruple stabbing in Raleigh Sunday night.The office told ABC11 the stabbings happened on the 5900 block of Gamble Drive near the Neuse River. There were four victims and they're still looking for a suspect. Deputies were on the scene as of 10:50 p.m.A call came in about the incident just before 10 p.m. There were no more details.