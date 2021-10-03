localish

Take a frighteningly fun trip down Freeform's Halloween Road

By Sophie Flay
EMBED <>More Videos

Spooky Fun at Freeform's Halloween Road

LOS ANGELES -- Freeform's Halloween Road at Heritage Square Museum is celebrating 31 nights of Halloween.

The immersive experience takes you on a Spooktacular adventure through beloved Halloween movies like Halloweentown and Ghost Busters. Guests can expect a lot of trick-or-treating, live performances, and dozens of photo opportunities. Plus, there are tarot card readings and sweet treats along the way.

Guests can also enjoy a beer and wine garden and play games in the center of Halloween Road. Costumes are encouraged and tickets can be purchased online.

Watch 31 Nights of Halloween all October long on Freeform. For more visit: 31NightsofHalloweenTV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcfreeformhalloweenmovieslocalish
LOCALISH
Spooky Fun at Freeform's Halloween Road
Jonny Cota on Plus Life Episode 3
Knott's Berry Farm offers Halloween fun for all ages
'12 inches of deliciousness' tops Chicago Egg Roll Lady's menu
TOP STORIES
Woman accused of killing Clayton grandmother caught in GA; child safe
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run; Clayton police investigating
Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
September was one of North Carolina's deadliest months for COVID-19
Person shot in parking lot after Durham HS football game
Show More
Hundreds walk in Raleigh reproductive rights march
SC dad continues search for son who went missing in Arizona
North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner dies
This home in Pittsboro was created based on needs during the pandemic
2 shot after Fayetteville HS football game, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News