Fuquay Police: Arrest made after woman shot, thrown from car

Rayshone McNeil

Fuquay-Varina police said Tuesday evening that the suspect in an incident where a woman was shot and thrown from a car Monday afternoon is now in custody.Rayshone McNeill, 31, turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center.The incident happened about 5:50 pm at Walapai Drive and Sippihaw Oaks Drive.A 30-year-old woman was shot once in the leg, allegedly by McNeill, her boyfriend, and thrown from a vehicle.Just before midnight, police said they found the suspects BMW but were still searching for McNeil.Police said he was possibly headed to Holly Springs or Willow Springs, where his most recent address is listed.McNeill faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call FVPD at (919) 552-3191.Some resource for those that may need help through Interact of Wake County:24 Hour Crisis Hotline: