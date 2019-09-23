Fuquay-Varina opens new community library

The 9,800 square-foot brand new library located at 271 Bramblehill Drive, replaced the previous Community Library formerly located on 133 South Fuquay Avenue.
The library doubled the collection size for both youth and adults by holding a collection of 45,000 books and will begin to house more computers and offer more youth programs. Other features will include Wi-Fi, reference materials, book reservation and self-checkout, according to the library's renovation page.
"The Fuquay-Varina Community library has always been an important part of this community," said Ann Burlingame, deputy director of Wake County Public Libraries. "This brand-new building will serve library patrons for years to come, and we look forward to making new memories here with all of our visitors."
The library will open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, then 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday to Saturday, and from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Construction on the new library began in April 2018 and was part of a $5 million bond to approved by voters to build, expand, renovate or repair libraries. The project cost a total of $4.5 million. According to officials with Wake County Public Libraries, the Fuquay-Varina branch is approximately 15% larger than the standard community branch.