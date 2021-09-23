gabby petito

Gabby Petito lived, worked in North Carolina for more than 1 year prior to moving to Florida

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Slain Florida woman Gabby Petito once lived and worked in North Carolina.

Gabby Petito was traveling with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in a cargo van the two had outfitted as a makeshift recreational vehicle for a months-long cross-country road trip when she mysteriously disappeared.



From September 2017 to January 2019, Petito was a hostess and kitchen aide at Smoke on the Water, a restaurant at Carolina Beach.

WWAY spoke with Petito's friends and co-workers in the Wilmington area. They all said how much Petito loved everyone and make everyone around her feel loved.

"Gabby was a bright soul, a bright light. She was always happy, always had a smile on her face trying to bring people up with her," Smoke on the Water General Manager Lara Witschen said. "She was a good soul, a good spirit, and touched so many lives. That's what we want her to be remembered for."

How the Gabby Petito case is igniting new interest in finding other missing persons.



The restaurant set up a table in Petito's memory. The restaurant also plans to plant a tree as a lasting memorial to Petito.

Petito was killed while on a cross country vacation with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Her body was found at a national park in Wyoming. The coroner confirmed Petito died by homicide but said her official cause of death would remain pending until the final autopsy results are available.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the case. He took off into hiding more than a week ago after returning to his parent's home in Florida.

Law enforcement said it received reports of a possible sighting of Laundrie in Florida on Monday or Tuesday night, but after an extensive search that lead turned up empty.

"No one -- and nothing -- of note was located," Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.
