Visitation for Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting taking place Friday afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The visitation for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres is taking place today from 4-7 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home.

His funeral is on Saturday morning at Cross Assembly Church.

You can watch a live stream of the service on abc11.com and ABC11 app.

The visitation comes after the first victim of the mass shooting was laid to rest.

Trinity Baptist Church was full Thursday evening. Hugs were shared and tears shed as family and friends said their last goodbyes to 16-year-old James Thompson who was killed by his younger brother, according to his parents.

Raleigh Police Department have also released their five-day report on the shooting. It provides an in-depth timeline of when the first 911 call came in to when police got Austin Thompson into custody.

The report still leaves a lot of questions. We do know Thompson was found with a single gunshot wound. It's unclear if that was self-inflicted or came from an exchange with officers. Two officers fired 23 rounds and have been placed on administrative duty, per departmental policy.

A motive for the attacks has also not been released.