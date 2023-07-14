A deal could be reached before the start of Galaxy Con on July 27th.

'Roll with the punches': Galaxy Con happening despite SAG-AFTRA strike, but with some changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The SAG-AFTRA strike and its negotiations in Hollywood are having a ripple effect here in North Carolina.

As far as production goes, the North Carolina Film Office does list one of the current productions as paused and Director Guy Gaster tells ABC11 a lot of new projects are up in the air.

Galaxy Con, which last year brought in more than $8.5 million in direct revenue, is still taking place, but the Q &A sections and panel discussions will be a bit different because of the strike.

"This morning I was in a panic," said SAG member Camille Kauer.

Kauer has been a SAG member for more than two decades. The actress and podcaster has been gearing up to interview a slew of celebs at Galaxy Con, who will now be limited in conversations.

"All these different celebrities - they're all here at one time, at one event -- and they can't talk about any of their upcoming projects," said Kauer.

"They gotta do what they gotta do to get what they want. We just roll with the punches," said Galaxy Con President Mike Broder. "At least we know they'll (the celebs) still be able to appear. We're not going to lose anyone and it doesn't affect their ability to sign autographs or take photos."

A deal could be reached before the start of Galaxy Con on July 27th.

Despite the potential strike's impact, Broder said the event will still likely be record-breaking. More than 40,000 people are expected and almost all of the weekend tickets are sold out.