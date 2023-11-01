Classic video game shop proves that retro games are timeless and worth serious cash

Classic video games are cash cows at Game Hogs, a shop that caters to gamers, young and old.

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Classic video games have seen a resurgence in the last decade. Gamers, young and old, enjoy playing the likes of Tetris, Super Mario Bros, Sonic The Hedgehog, Zelda, and other vintage games created for Nintendo, Atari and Sega game consoles. Game Hogs in East Los Angeles caters to this growing fan base.

"We've been here now for seven years," said Game Hogs owner George Sibrian. "We started with a little space. It was like 200 square feet and little by little we just built up. Right now, we're at 4,500 square feet."

"People always drop the old stuff for the new stuff," said local resident Leo Morales, "So I always thought the old stuff is gonna disappear. But once I came here to Game Hogs, I saw way younger people than me playing the games I grew up with."

Many of these classic games can be worth much more than the enjoyment of game play.

"There's games that range from a dollar up to 50,000 dollars," said Sibrian. "It's just the rarity of the games that you can find out there in the wild."

For more information, follow @gamehogs_ on social media.