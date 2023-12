Garner man wins nearly $500,000 in Cash 5 lottery

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man won nearly $500,000 in the Cash 5 lottery.

Jonathan Luna of Garner bought his $1 Cash 5 lottery ticket from Steve's Mini Mart on West Garner Road in Garner. He matched all five numbers to win the $475,492 jackpot prize in the Dec. 8 drawing.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Luna took home $338,788.

