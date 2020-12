Town Council just unanimously approved a @Costco and @ChickfilA to be located in the fast-growing area around US401 and Ten Ten. @GarnerEconDev @TriangleBIZJrnl — Town of Garner, NC (@TownofGarner) December 23, 2020

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Garner Town Council voted Tuesday to approve a Costco and Chick-fil-A.The council unanimously approved both businesses to set up locations in the fast-growing area of US-401 and Ten Ten Road.