Garner food server overwhelmed by $705 tip

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Garner raised money in order to leave a generous tip for a server at a local restaurant.The moment was captured on video as Tracy Johnson was overcome with thanks and appreciation."Are you kidding me?" Johnson said, her voice filled with emotion."Merry Christmas," came the reply.That's when Stephanie Cherryholmes let Johnson know she was going to receive a $705 tip.ABC11 caught up with them at Angie's Restaurant where Johnson works."I am so touched," Johnson said "It reaffirms my belief in goodness. If we could see more of this, what a better world it would be."Cherryholmes started raising money last week and said she really wanted to give a blessing to somebody and give backShe and her husband, Skip, were overwhelmed by the generosity of their neighbors."I think it's a really nice way to give back," Skip Cherryholmes said. "You never know what people are going through. There is a lot of struggle in the world, especially right now."