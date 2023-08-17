Garner man sentenced 10 years after shooting pregnant woman in head during road rage incident

A Garner man who shot a pregnant woman in the head in a road rage incident in August 2022 was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner man who shot a pregnant woman in the head in a road rage incident in August 2022 was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina, Tyler Mack Kirby, 27, was sentenced in May to 120 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession of ammunition by a felon.

"This felon shot a pregnant woman in the back of the head in an act of senseless violence while she simply rode in a car," said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. "Make no mistake, this U.S. Attorney's Office will take action against any felon who engages in gun violence in Raleigh or beyond."

ALSO SEE: Fayetteville man on trial for murder for apparent road rage incident

According to court documents, Kirby was driving on New Bern Avenue when passengers inside his vehicle began arguing with passengers in another vehicle. After the argument, Kirby fired a gun into the back of the second vehicle hitting 25-year-old Maya Sherrod, who was pregnant at the time.

Police said Kirby then drove away from officers and destroyed evidence before being taken into custody by the Garner Police Department.

Sherrod survived the shooting.

Kirby still faces several state charges including discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood