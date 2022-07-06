Gas prices could fall under $4 in coming weeks, analyst says

According to AAA, a gallon of regular averages $4.41 in North Carolina. That's down about 10 cents from a week ago.
Oil prices are also falling down as recession fears increase and stock prices also dip.
According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, prices in North Carolina could fall under $4 per gallon in a matter of days or weeks.
GOOD NEWS: in the days and weeks ahead we're going to see hundreds, nay, thousands of stations falling back under $4 per gallon.— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 6, 2022