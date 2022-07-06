Gas prices could fall under $4 in coming weeks, analyst says

GOOD NEWS: in the days and weeks ahead we're going to see hundreds, nay, thousands of stations falling back under $4 per gallon. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 6, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gas prices continue to tick downward.According to AAA, a gallon of regular averages $4.41 in North Carolina. That's down about 10 cents from a week ago.Oil prices are also falling down as recession fears increase and stock prices also dip.According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, prices in North Carolina could fall under $4 per gallon in a matter of days or weeks.