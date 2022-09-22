'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.

"I feel totally violated," Jackie Sherrod said.

"I believe our property value will be going down because of this and it's like, what can we do?" Brenda Quick said.

The eyesore that the community is upset about is a regulator gas system now installed on Yadkin Road. Piedmont Natural Gas installed the system to regulate pressure and flow of natural gas to customers in the area--an addition the company considers an upgrade for customers.

But some customers living in the area don't agree.

"It's disgusting. I don't think anybody here would want something like this in their neighborhood," Sherrod said.

Construction on the regulator system started more than a month ago. That's when people living in the area started asking questions. But they say they were largely ingored.

"They don't care about us," Sherrod said. "They don't care where we live."

"As far as businesses are concerned and neighborhoods, it's going to always be about a dollar. And I think they preach that they look at safety and people concerns and all that stuff, but that's secondary to the dollar that they make," Bradford Ruffin said.

Councilmember D.J. Haire represents the area where the regulator system was installed. He said he plans to meet with the gas company and upset residents next week. He hopes to get the two groups together to discuss possible solutions.

But the damage to the company may already be done.

"As I told their P.R. person, this was bad PR. Because no one spoke to anyone. You just did (it)," Haire said.

Duke Energy is the parent company of Piedmont Natural Gas; it released the following statement:

""We appreciate the feedback we received and recognize there is an opportunity to improve our communications for this project...This upgrade will benefit the community by helping ensure we continue to operate a safe and efficient system while meeting the growing needs of natural gas customers in Fayetteville."