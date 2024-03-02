Gaston County 13-year-old dies after passing out on school bus

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old student at a Gaston County school died after he passed out on a school bus, school officials said.

According to ABC affiliate WSOC, Gaston County Police later said they believed it was caused by a medical condition.

The incident happened Thursday morning on a school bus at Holbrook Middle School, medical officials confirmed. The student was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed.

"Please keep the student's family, friends, and classmates in your thoughts and prayers," the principal said. "I know that all of us will come together to support our school family as we mourn the loss of one of our very own."