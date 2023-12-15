Teen facing charges after customers targeted with water beads shot from gel blaster gun: Sheriff

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old is facing charges related to a series of assaults on customers in a shopping center parking lot.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the incidents happened between October 16 and October 19, 2023. The sheriff's office said several people reported someone inside a car approached them in the parking lot of Cole Park Shopping Center and then fired water beads at them.

The teen is accused of firing multiple shots from a Gel Blaster gun hitting at least one person with water beads. The incidents happened in the parking areas of McDonald's, Walmart and Dollar Tree, CCSO said in a news release.

Juvenile petitions have been filed to charge the 17-year-old with misdemeanor simple assault.

No serious injuries have been reported from the incidents, the sheriff's office said.