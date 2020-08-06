A new way to social distance: Unplug at a private eco-cabin outside of Raleigh

"Getaway is a health and wellness movement that offers mindful and meaningful escapes for all of our guests in these tiny luxury cabins nestled in nature," said Kirsten Pechout, Getaway Asheboro General Manager.
Each cabin is pet friendly and has air conditioning, heat, running water, a bathroom, shower, and mini kitchen. Getaway has been setting up these retreats outside major cities since 2017.
Inspired by social distancing, luxury camping experience Glamp Raleigh launches amid COVID-19 pandemic
"The big ones are the Catskills east and west outside of New York," Pechout said. "We have a post outside of Boston. We have one outside of Austin. Big Bear outside of LA, so most major cities. We want for all of our guests to feel that they can have a convenient and easy getaway from major cities so we locate these outposts about an hour and a half, outside of, again, major cities. Primarily for our location, its Charlotte and Raleigh, so that guests can just get in the car, you know they don't have to bring too much just the food that they want to eat. And, you know, pajamas and something cozy and then we'll provide everything they need and nothing that they don't so they can just disconnect from the daily grind of life and reconnect with each other."
The Getaway Asheboro cabins are located on 30 acres and each includes a cell phone box for guests to disconnect. The outpost doesn't have WiFi and cabins do not have TVs for guests to unplug. Half of the cabins opened at the beginning of August and the second half open Aug.13. Getaway Asheboro got off to a popular start, as of their first week, the cabins were fully booked until the first weekend of September.
Check-in and check-out is contactless. Guests are emailed a code to their cabins on check-in day. Each cabin has a unique name, named after an employee's grandparent.