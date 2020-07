Inspired by social distancing, luxury camping experience Glamp Raleigh launches amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Glamping has been a travel trend on the rise for a few years, but, with coronavirus restrictions and social distancing, it's become very popular.Raleigh resident, Michael Cutts was inspired by all the time he's been spending outdoors, launching Glamp Raleigh , a business specializing in setting up glamping experiences."We're experiencing a time where people are getting back to nature, back to basics and this is part of that," Cutts said. "Glamping is short for glamorous camping bringing the luxuries of a resort-style location or the comforts of home. You get to experience the outdoors, but you also are extremely comfortable."Cutts said Glamp Raleigh is launching offering three main services, a backyard glamping experience, a travel experience where his team sets up the glamping experience for you in another city or at the coast or mountains, as well as an indoor glamping-themed party for kids. All items purchased for the tent are machine washable and made from recycled goods."It's very easily cleaned and disinfected," Cutts said.The traditional glamping experience is a massive waterproof tent with air mattresses, tables and a stocked outdoor cooler but customers can choose to add on options."I've got a custom Glamp Raleigh cornhole that's coming, a life-size Connect4, a projector, life-size Jenga and a frisbee golf set that will come as optional add ons," Cutts said.Cutts hopes to have a permanent campsite in the future for his business.