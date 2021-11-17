NC Democrat Congressman Butterfield plans to retire, source tells ABC11

An official announcement is expected to come Thursday.
Butterfield would be the second major North Carolina Democrat to retire following Rep. David Price.
BREAKING: Source confirms longtime Congressman @GKButterfield told his staff he’s retiring & will not seek re-election; announcement to come tomorrow. Second major @NCDemParty Leader to retire after @RepDavidEPrice. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @rickklein @rachelvscott #ncpol pic.twitter.com/nnrUGTXZKi— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) November 17, 2021
Butterfield has long represented a majority-minority district that was redrawn by North Carolina Republicans in the latest redistricting, putting his seat in jeopardy. Butterfield has long enjoyed overwhelming re-election victories in his heavily left-leaning district.
The decision appears to be an about-face for Butterfield, who told ABC11 earlier this month that he would seek re-election and would fight to stay in power.
"I do plan to run again. I'm going to give it everything that I have," he told ABC11's Joel Brown. Butterfield was first elected in 2004.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
