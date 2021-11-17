NC Democrat Congressman Butterfield plans to retire, source tells ABC11

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A source confirmed to ABC11's Jonah Kaplan on Wednesday that longtime Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield has told his staff that he is retiring and will not seek re-election.An official announcement is expected to come Thursday.Butterfield would be the second major North Carolina Democrat to retireButterfield has long represented a majority-minority district that was redrawn by North Carolina Republicans in the latest redistricting, putting his seat in jeopardy. Butterfield has long enjoyed overwhelming re-election victories in his heavily left-leaning district.The decision appears to be an about-face for Butterfield,that he would seek re-election and would fight to stay in power."I do plan to run again. I'm going to give it everything that I have," he told ABC11's Joel Brown. Butterfield was first elected in 2004.This is a developing story and will be updated.