GMA surprises Philadelphia high school senior with $50K college scholarship

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10559534" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lyric Wise received a $50,000 scholarship as she heads to Drexel University.

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania -- The team at "Good Morning America" surprised high school senior Lyric Wise at her home Thursday with the presentation of a $50,000 college scholarship.The surprise started with an interview on her computer from her bedroom in Folcroft, Delaware County with GMA's Robin Roberts.Lyric thought she was on national TV for being a finalist for a $10,000 scholarship, but she was in for a bigger surprise.Lyric's mom quickly guided her downstairs and outside during the live interview.GMA's Janai Norman, a camera crew, along with Drexel University's mascot and cheerleaders were waiting in the front yard, while they were still live on the air.Norman explained to Lyric that a company called Tallo, a mobile platform that connects students to opportunities, gifted her with a $50,000 scholarship.Lyric's knees buckled in excitement as she thanked the crew and Tallo.The high school senior will become the first to go to college in her family. She's ready to accomplish her dreams and will stick close to home at Drexel University."The fact that people care about me learning, it just makes me want to go so much harder," Lyric said.Lyric is a senior at Paul Robeson High School in West Philadelphia, where she's salutatorian and president of her school's National Honor Society. Her entire school watched the surprise online."We wanted to let everyone know that she's the perfect example of how we want everyone to strive for their dreams," said Paul Robeson High School principal Richard Gordon.Lyric's path to Drexel was hit with unexpected challenges.She lost her father to a heart attack four years ago.Then the pandemic left her family with financial hardships, which forced her mom to temporarily separate the kids."She has overcome a lot. We have done and been through a lot. She deserves it," said Lyric's mother Lauren Curtis.Lyric is interested in helping others and is considering becoming a lawyer but is still undecided.She said her goal is to make a positive impact on her community.