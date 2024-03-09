Goldsboro man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder of 1-year-old, 3 others

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man was charged Friday with four counts of attempted murder after a shooting Thursday morning.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Olivia Lane and Audubon Avenue. When officers arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds. The two victims, Bennell Garner, 39, and Latesha Pearsall, 32, both of Goldsboro, were taken to ECU Health in Greenville in critical condition.

Police said Friday that Azia Cobb, 39, of Goldsboro, and a 1-year-old boy were also victims in the incident.

On Friday, police obtained warrants for James Edward Darden, 34, of Goldsboro. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, and three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Darden was arrested Friday afternoon and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center, where he is being held under no bond.

His first court appearance is on Monday.