A good Samaritan stopping to help what appeared to be a motorist in need soon found himself the victim of possible road rage.The incident happened Monday in Alamance County.An 18-year-old told the sheriff's office that he stopped to help after he saw a vehicle run off the road on Highway 49 South near Isley Road, south of Graham.The victim told deputies that the driver of what looked like a blue minivan got out, walked toward the victim's car and assaulted him.Two days later, a man showed up saying he had committed the assault, and he wanted to turn himself in.Justin Gabrile Boswell, 30, of the 7300 block of Garrett Road in Liberty, was charged with simple assault and given a $2,500 secured bond.The sheriff's office said the assault appeared to be random.