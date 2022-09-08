Granville County school district mourns loss of school board chairman

Granville County Public Schools is mourning the sudden loss of the school board's chairman, David Richardson, who died unexpectedly at age 41.

David Richardson died unexpectedly Tuesday. He was 41.

"We are all deeply saddened by the passing of our Board Chairman, Mr. David Richardson," GCPS Superintendent Dr. Alisa McLean said. "Simply put, he was a joy to be around. As an incredible champion for Granville County Public Schools educators and children, his passion and compassion for people were always present as he worked to leave places better than he found them.

McLean said Richardson was respected and "thought of fondly" within the school district and in the community.

Richardson's wife, Becky posted on social media that her husband had a pulmonary embolism. She added that he "went peacefully."

Richardson was elected to the board in the spring of 2016. He later became the chairman in December 2020.

"As a constant champion of public education, Chairman Richardson leaves some very big shoes to fill," said Amanda LaBrecque, school board vice chairwoman. "The board is tasked with carrying on his legacy and we will strive to, as Mr. Richardson would say, 'keep children at the forefront' with each passing decision. With an eager spirit and light-hearted attitude, he will be missed greatly."

A funeral will be held Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Creedmoor.

Richardson was also the pastor of Peace's Chapel Baptist Church in Kittrell. The church's Facebook page will livestream the funeral,

The family will have a private interment to follow and continue receiving visitors at their home on Saturday and Sunday.