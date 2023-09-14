Green Hope High School students spreading hope and faith in local hospitals

The nonprofit Care to Care makes care packages for kids in local hospitals that need their spirits lifted.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most high school seniors are enjoying their last year of high school and maybe even have a case of senioritis. But that's not the case for one group of students at Green Hope High School. They're using their spare time to spread hope and faith.

A pair of fuzzy socks, a handwritten note, and a small gift bag that makes a big difference.

"With our first donation we got a message from the hospital saying, 'the kids really loved these...thank you so much.' And that's really what inspired me to keep on going,' said Jana Tagel-Din, Care to Care NC.

Jana is a senior at Green Hope High School. When her mom was diagnosed with colon cancer in May 2022, she saw a need in the hospital.

"I just found that my visits to the hospital were very draining. Obviously it was great to see my mom but I just felt like I wanted to do something to improve the environment and bring joy to the people who have to stay at the hospital," she said.

And the nonprofit Care to Care was born. Jana joined forces with her friends and they raised money so they could make care packages for kids in the hospital and hospital workers. Now about five times a month they're loading up the car with about 70 care packages for all of the major hospitals in the Triangle.

"I hope they know that they're appreciated and loved. For the workers especially I hope they know that we appreciated them so much for what they do for patients. We want them to know they're not alone and we're with them and we see them," Jana said.

Click here to donate.