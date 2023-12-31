Greensboro officer killed; officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A blue alert issued after an officer killed at a Sheetz in Greensboro has been canceled.

According to a blue alert issued by the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at Sheetz at 3202 Sandy Ridge Road. Police said the suspect drove away westbound on I-40 West. An officer was assaulted during the incident, police said.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black in color Chevrolet Equinox with NC tag KKA-4332 and a Hertz Car Sales plate on the front.

A Blue Alert is issued when a law enforcement officer is killed or is seriously injured OR when a law enforcement agency determines that the suspect poses a threat to the public and other law enforcement personnel.

Governor Roy Cooper released a statement on X Saturday evening:

"I spoke with Greensboro Police Chief Thompson earlier this evening offering all available state resources to catch those who killed a Greensboro police officer. Our prayers are with the Greensboro police and family and loved ones. Every effort must be made to apprehend those responsible and bring justice in this tragic situation. - RC"

Officials have not released more information.

This is a breaking story.