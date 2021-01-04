firefighter killed

Colleagues remember Raleigh firefighter killed in crash on Six Forks Road

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Colleagues of Raleigh firefighter Lt. Herman Greg Ellis as a dedicated, respected fireman, who was soft spoken.

Timothy Caldwell told ABC11 Ellis' professional wisdom and expertise commanded attention.

"The knowledge that he had was unprecedented," said Caldwell, who is a senior firefighter for Raleigh Fire.
"I attribute just about everything I know as far as the fire department from him," said Caldwell. "He made you think about not only how to do it and how to do it correctly. But why are you doing it that way."

On Monday, the casket carrying Lt. Greg Ellis arrived to Lea's Funeral Home in Raleigh.

Around noon, the veteran firefighter's body led a 20 minute processional of first responders down I-440 East from the medical examiner's office.

Off-duty Raleigh firefighter killed in multi-vehicle crash along I-540

It's where doctors are trying to determine if a medical issue caused him to crash Sunday.

The wreck happened in the middle of the day on Six Forks Road near Interstate 540.
Highway patrol said the off-duty Raleigh firefighter veered out of his lane, and into two vehicles before becoming airborne, slamming into a third vehicle stopped in traffic.

FULL INTERVIEW:
EMBED More News Videos

Colleagues of Raleigh firefighter Lt. Herbert Greg Ellis as a dedicated, respected fireman, who was soft spoken.



Colleagues are stunned by how this could have happened.

Ellis had been a Raleigh firefighter since 2008. He was assigned to the Ladder 8 station in Southeast Raleigh, also serving as Fire Academy instructor.

Ellis was 49 years old.

Funeral arrangements will be updated at this link.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighncwake countyfatal crashfirefighter killedfirefightersraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
Veteran Raleigh firefighter killed in crash along I-540
Clayton fireman honored after dying from COVID-19
42-year-old Clayton firefighter dies from COVID-19
Wayne Co. firefighter dies of medical emergency in line of duty
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC among the 7 states with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate: CDC
NCDHHS: Some providers can move into Phase 1b of vaccinations Jan. 6
Wintry mix possible in central NC on Friday
LATEST: COVID-19 positive test rate hits new high of 16.5%
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
18-year-old shot, killed in Henderson, police chief says
1 killed, 1 hurt in Fayetteville crash
Show More
'No template for this': ACC coaches cope with pandemic uncertainty
Cary woman hopes vaccine means long-awaited reunion with brother
Fayetteville hospitals brace for holiday-induced COVID-19 surge
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Durham woman starts business, thrives after COVID-19 furlough
More TOP STORIES News