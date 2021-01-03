Off-duty firefighter killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-540 in north Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An off-duty firefighter was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon along I-540 in north Raleigh.The crash happened a little after 1 p.m. on Six Forks Road and I-540.First responders on the scene said a driver was headed north on Six Forks Road when he hit several cars and overturned.The driver, later identified as Lt. Herman Greg Ellis, was the only occupant in the vehicle. He was taken to WakeMed Hospital where he later died."Greg was a great union man through and through, an even better "old school" fireman, dedicated father, and a great friend to many," the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association wrote in response to Ellis' death. "May you Rest In Peace my friend. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten."Ellis had been with the Raleigh Fire Department since September 2008 and also worked as an instructor with the Fire Academy.