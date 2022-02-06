Wayne County volunteer fire Chief dies after medical emergency

The Wayne County Fire Marshall's Office announced the passing of Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.

At around 1 p.m. Saturday, the Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist on a call in Wilson County. Chief Radford, who was also a volunteer with the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the call.

Upon arrival at the station, Radford had an apparent medical emergency and his vehicle collided with a parked vehicle in the fire station's parking lot. Firefighters at the station quickly gained access to his vehicle and began rendering aid.

Wayne County EMS transported Chief Radford to Wayne UNC Hospital where he later died surrounded by his family, according to officials.

Funeral services have not been announced at this time.
