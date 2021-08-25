These popular grocery store staples may be hard to find right now

Supermarkets are feeling shortages once again.The fight to keep store shelves filled with many popular brands is on.According to the Wall Street Journal, some groceries are struggling to keep some items in stock -- from kid-favored frozen waffles to certain beverages to lunchtime staples."In the 50 years I've been in the business right now, we've never seen the markets like they are today. They're wild!" said Stew Leonard, CEO of Stew Leonard's.Kraft Heinz says it's seeing an all-time high demand for its brands, including Lunchables, which it says is seeing double-digit growth for the first time in five years.The company told ABC News it has increased production to full demand and is working fast and furiously to get more product in the hands of consumers.In the meantime, as demand outpaces supply, Leonard says they're coming up with their own solutions."Lobster is probably at a record high right now as far as the price per pound and lobster rolls are a big hit," he said. "One of the things we've done is make a shrimp roll right now."According to FMI, a national trade association for the food industry, demand pressures have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, telling ABC News that a combination of factors including shortages of materials, ingredients and labor and transportation will continue to be disruptive and will create an uneven supply chain recovery.And according to market research firm IRI, monthly sales are up 3 percent from a year ago and 14 percent from August 2019.They say the change comes as consumers are dining in more and eating out less."So many behaviors changed during the pandemic. And that's kind of what we're experiencing, there's a lot more confidence in the kitchen," said Joan Driggs, VP of Content and Thought Leadership at IRI. "We have a whole new generation of cooks out there who like it, they get more of exactly what they want, they take great pride in it."But before you start panic shopping, stocking up on supplies like meat, milk and toilet paper as you may have last year, remember this:"People are able to go and fulfill their list," Driggs said. "I don't think we're going to go back to that big stop, stock up panic shopping that we experienced in the spring of 2020."