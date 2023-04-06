'Tired of the violence': Students step up to stop gun violence in Durham

Tuesday marked another day for yet another weapon scare at a public school in the Triangle.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tuesday marked another day for yet another weapon scare at a public school in the Triangle.

There was extra security at Sherwood Githens Middle School on Wednesday, the day after families were alerted of a student who officials say brought a weapon to campus.

"I'm very disturbed," Jeremy Shouse said while waiting in the carpool line. "I would have never imagined this happened at my daughter's school."

Families were alerted after dismissal, hours after law enforcement confiscated the weapon. Officials learned of the gun thanks to a tip from another student who said they saw an airsoft gun in a book bag. It turned out to be a handgun.

The student who brought the gun to school has been suspended for a year and faces legal consequences, according to Principal Dr. Lanier.

"I'm eternally grateful for the student who saw something and said something, for our school leaders who immediately responded and kept our students and staff safe, and for law enforcement for their prompt response," Lanier said.

The latest weapon scare comes as hundreds of students are stepping up to address gun violence.

On Tuesday, students at Durham School of the Arts staged a walkout at noon to protest gun violence in response to the shooting in Tennessee.

Just two months ago, students at Hillside High School performed the play "State of Urgency," that director Wendell Tab says was an opportunity for students' voices to be heard.

"These kids are tired of the violence that's happening," Tab said. "Once peers start talking to each other, adults start listening. Students are now going to the tip line and making sure that people know what's going on in their schools."

Tab said students are not afraid to protect their peers and now is the time to listen as gun violence is a growing issue.

"Before, it was all about snitching, and no one wanted to snitch," Tab said. "Now, it's all about "Hey, how can I save my friend's life?"

Tab called for more programs, such as the arts, to get students actively involved and find what makes them happy.

"Students are ready to keep the movement going," Tab said. "It's just unfortunate we have to deal with the topic of gun violence but it's also very important we use their voice to make this change."