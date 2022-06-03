Durham mom grieves loss of 2 sons; organization recognizes Gun Violence Awareness Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sherry Williams knows the pain of losing a child. Gun violence in the Bull City stole the lives of two of her sons. Her oldest son was killed in 2007 and her youngest, Jabari was killed last Thursday.
"To have to go through this a second time, it really hurts," said Williams. "It starts all over. With my first son, I got no sleep and wasn't eating. Now I'm back to the same routine of not sleeping and getting maybe an hour or two of sleep."
Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in this country.
North Carolinians Against Gun Violence teamed up with Chapel Hill and Carrboro to call on state lawmakers to act on strict gun legislation.
"Elected officials cannot for some reason pull together the idea that there is a way to be able to have guns in America and there's a way to keep us safe. Those two things can work together," said board member Wesley McMahon.
Town officials have issued a proclamation acknowledging Gun Violence Awareness Day. They hoisted up an orange flag, which now flies on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.
"I want them to remember and not forget. We think about Uvalde, Buffalo, Tulsa and Ames. We all worry that five days from now we will move on. I hope that flag reminds people we're not going to move on," he said.
Moving on is something Williams will never do as she's left with just memories of her boys. She is just days from laying her youngest son to rest.
"Losing a child is tough," said Williams.
