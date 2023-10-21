1 person killed, 1 seriously injured in separate, unrelated shootings in Raleigh and Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a busy Saturday in Raleigh and Wake County as officers for both agencies are conducting two separate and unrelated shooting investigations.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office confirms they're investigating a man's death after responding to a shooting early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the call in the 1700 block of Riverview Road around 5:50 a.m. Once on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

A person believed involved in the deadly shooting has been detained, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Raleigh Shooting

The Raleigh Police Department said they're investigating a shooting that left a woman in serious condition.

Officers said the shooting happened just after midnight on Sawyer Road near McMakin Street.

Police said they are still investigating and won't be any other details at this time.