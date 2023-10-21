Police said the men's injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

Two stabbed during fight between 2 groups of men: Cary PD

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers in Cary are investigating a stabbing that injured two men during an overnight altercation.

According to the Cary Police Department, the incident happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday. Officers found the injured men after being dispatched to Maple Ave and Dogwood Street in reference to a fight between two groups of men.

Two of the men involved in the fight were stabbed, a news release states.

Both were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

1 person killed, 1 seriously injured in separate, unrelated shootings in Raleigh and Wake County