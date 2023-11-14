Hailey Brooks' mother and father sit down with ABC11's Steve Daniels as they mark 1 year since Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy.

Parents of Hailey Brooks hold tight to faith, family as they mark 1 year since her tragic death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the parents of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks prepare to mark one year since the tragic death of their daughter at the Raleigh Christmas Parade, they sat down with ABC11's Steve Daniels to share their journey through unimaginable grief.

"She was smart, beautiful. So kind. She had a heart of gold," Hailey's mother April said. "(I) miss her like crazy.

April and Trey Brooks shared with Steve Daniels about how they are honoring Hailey's memory, where they are finding strength and comfort, and how their two other children are coping with the sudden loss of the big sister they adored.

"We're still broken and we get up and we fight each day," Trey said. "We have strength from our Lord above and through the people in the community and our friends who've stayed by our side."

FULL INTERVIEW: April and Trey Brooks sit down with Steve Daniels

Full Interview: Parents of Hailey Brooks hold tight to faith, family Hailey Brooks' mother and father sit down with ABC11's Steve Daniels as they mark 1 year since Raleigh Christmas Parade tragedy.

Shine Like Hailey

April and Trey also created a foundation in Hailey's honor called The Shine Like Hailey Foundation.

That foundation has helped advocate for new parade safety regulations in North Carolina, and it aims to create scholarships for young people to pursue dance.

Hear more from the Brooks family about this foundation Tuesday on ABC11 at 5 p.m.