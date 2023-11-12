Artist inspired by Hailey Brooks paints memorial mural: 'Bubbly and bright little girl'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Isabella Deer is a Durham-based artist who painted a memorial mural to Hailey Brooks on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. She spoke with ABC11 about her process and the image that's now on the pavement:

"(A) pair of ballet shoes, some sunflowers. I'm going to incorporate a butterfly and then some daisies, as well," Deer said. "It was inspired by Miss Hailey Brooks. She was a dancer. And a very bubbly and bright little girl."

Deer said she was not at the parade the day 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by an out-of-control parade truck and killed.

"I was in Durham at the time...I heard about it a couple of days later, but I was not aware when it happened," she said. "I was asked to do this, and I'm very grateful to be able to honor Hailey and her family in this way."

Deer said she grew up dancing, and it was something that also inspired her.

"I'm self-taught. I took art classes in elementary school and middle school, but, yeah, mainly self-taught. A lot of artists in my family," she said. "I hope that it brings a smile to her family and loved ones and everyone who was blessed to know her."

"This should last for a couple of years. And it's outdoor paint. It's exterior paint. So it should hold up pretty well, and it's not slick. So when it rains, there's not a risk of slipping or anything."

