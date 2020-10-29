Raleigh homeowner builds 'spooky-chute' to prevent face-to-face contact during Halloween

One Raleigh homeowner, Kellie Bradley, has found a creative way to deliver candy while remaining as distant as possible -- through a spooky chute.
The spooky chute is attached to the outdoor stair railing and allows for the homeowner to slide the candy to trick-or-treaters.
In total, Bradley said she spent less than $20 to create the chute; she bought a long pipe, two lampstands and whatever decorations for the contraption to work.
"COVID is a very serious matter and everybody needs to be safe, but I don't believe kids should suffer because of the pandemic," Bradley said.
WATCH: How risky is trick-or-treating? Costume parties? We asked an expert.
Bradley knows all of those precautions well, her partner is a cancer survivor and is waiting to learn if he needs another round of radiation treatment.
As the state's COVID-19 metrics continue to spike, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen suggested most people avoid small gatherings because they are the main driver in the recent spike and instead encourage scavenger hunts and candy spreads with immediate family.
Most central North Carolina cities have announced their plans for Halloween and you can check them all out here.
In short, Raleigh has no ordinances in place other than requesting that trick-or-treaters wear masks; while in Durham and Fayetteville those cities are strongly recommending and encouraging alternative Halloween activities.
Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville discourage trick-or-treating on Halloween