Raleigh homeowner builds 'spooky-chute' to prevent face-to-face contact during Halloween

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7164725" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Should you go apple picking? What about trick-or-treating? Is it ok to go to the pumpkin patch? What about to haunted houses? These fall activities put you at the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission says Dr. Lisa Pickett, chief medical officer for Duke Health.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6822838" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raleigh, Durham mayors discourage trick-or-treating on Halloween

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're a couple of days out from Halloween and some North Carolina cities have altered their plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic while others will carry on.One Raleigh homeowner, Kellie Bradley, has found a creative way to deliver candy while remaining as distant as possible -- through a spooky chute.The spooky chute is attached to the outdoor stair railing and allows for the homeowner to slide the candy to trick-or-treaters.In total, Bradley said she spent less than $20 to create the chute; she bought a long pipe, two lampstands and whatever decorations for the contraption to work."COVID is a very serious matter and everybody needs to be safe, but I don't believe kids should suffer because of the pandemic," Bradley said.Bradley knows all of those precautions well, her partner is a cancer survivor and is waiting to learn if he needs another round of radiation treatment.As the state's COVID-19 metrics continue to spike, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen suggested most peopleand instead encourage scavenger hunts and candy spreads with immediate family.Most central North Carolina cities have announced their plans for Halloween and you can check them all outIn short, Raleigh has no ordinances in place other than requesting that trick-or-treaters wear masks; while in Durham and Fayetteville those cities are strongly recommending and encouraging alternative Halloween activities.