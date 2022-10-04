The Philadelphia Zoo is America's first zoo ... and it's most haunted!

Many zoo staff have reported seeing apparitions, the sound of music playing in the cryptoporticus, and a light in the attic that likes to turn itself on.

PHILADELPHIA -- Chartered in 1859, the Philadelphia Zoo is America's First Zoo.

It was designed to be a place where Philadelphians could come and appreciate wildlife from all over the world. But it has a spooky secret: it's believed to be haunted.

On the Zoo grounds is a building known as The Solitude.

The Solitude was built before the zoo's inception in 1784 for John Penn, William Penn's grandson, as a way to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

Other buildings on the grounds that have suspected paranormal activity are the Penrose Laboratory, The Shelly Building, and the Treehouse.