Pets & Animals

North Carolina paramedic reels in 500-pound hammerhead shark at North Topsail Beach

EMBED <>More Videos

NC paramedic reels in 500-pound hammerhead shark

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WSOC) -- A paramedic in western North Carolina reeled in a 500-pound shark while fishing on North Topsail Beach.

"I knew it was something big," Blake Cochran said in an interview with ABC affiliate WSOC. "The biggest shark I've caught up to this point was like 4 feet, and this one, when I pulled it in, it was insane."

The hammerhead shark measured 13-foot-6-inches long and was estimated to weigh 500-700 pounds.

Cochran and his friends usually go fishing along the North Carolina coast once a month. But they've never caught anything near the size of that massive shark.

'Everybody's normal is different': Paige Winter reflects on life after losing leg in shark attack

"He was pretty heavy," Cochran said. "It takes two to three people."

Cochran said his haul caused quite the reaction from people on the beach.

"When we caught that one, a lot of folks came up and said, 'Oh my God, I'm not going to let my kids swim here,'" he said. "There's sharks in the water. It's the ocean, it's their home. They're not going to bother you unless you bother them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncsharksshark attack
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News