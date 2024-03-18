The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to North Carolina next month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to North Carolina this April.

The Globetrotters have been bringing fun and joy to families for nearly a century, according to their website.

On April 17, the team will play at Raleigh's PNC Arena at 7 p.m. for their 2024 world tour. They will also stop in Fayetteville on April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Crown Coliseum.

Known as the world's basketball team, the Globetrotters will perform in over 400 cities across 25 countries in 2024.

Tickets are available now.

WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters make special visit to Lake Lynn Community Center in Raleigh