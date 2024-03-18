WATCH LIVE

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to North Carolina next month

Monday, March 18, 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to North Carolina this April.

The Globetrotters have been bringing fun and joy to families for nearly a century, according to their website.

On April 17, the team will play at Raleigh's PNC Arena at 7 p.m. for their 2024 world tour. They will also stop in Fayetteville on April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Crown Coliseum.

Known as the world's basketball team, the Globetrotters will perform in over 400 cities across 25 countries in 2024.

Tickets are available now.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be back in Raleigh on April 16.
