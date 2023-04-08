Harlem Globetrotters make special visit to Lake Lynn Community Center in Raleigh

The Harlem Globetrotters will be back in Raleigh on April 16.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Since 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have prided themselves on being the most entertaining basketball team across the globe. Yet their purpose is greater than just putting a ball through the hoop.

"Knowing that I can put a smile on your face. That makes my heart melt," Globetrotter Joey "Hot Rod" De La Rosa said.

His first Globetrotters experience came when he was a 9-year-old boy living in the Bronx.

"They was doing the tricks. The same tricks we do. The dunks. The passes. In that moment, something sparked in me. They inspired me to play the game of basketball," said De La Rosa.

The Globetrotter's goal is to inspire, teach the game, and have a little bit of fun.

"We gonna teach them about effort. And finding your passion. We're gonna tell them our story. How we failed at basketball over and over but we never gave up on our dream," Globetrotter Shane "Scooter" Christensen said.

More than 100 kids left the gym having scored more than just a lesson about basketball.

"Knowing we have the opportunity to change somebody's life through a smile speaks volumes," said Christensen.

