Harnett County child sex offender caught re-entering US

Cirilo Flores-Albino (Border Patrol)

NOCA, Ariz. (WTVD) --
A man arrested after he illegally entered the United States from Mexico on Monday is a convicted sex offender in North Carolina.

Border Patrol agents in Arizona apprehended Cirilo Flores-Albino, 46, fewer than 20 yards north of the border.

Flores, who is from Mexico, was convicted in 2009 for indecent liberty with a child in Harnett County.

He is in federal custody pending prosecution for re-entry as an aggravated felon.

The Border Patrol said it conducts criminal history checks using biometrics on all detainees to make sure "illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
immigrationdeportationborder patrolu.s. & worldharnett county newschild sex assaultsex offenderArizonaHarnett County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News