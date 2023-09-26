Harnett County judge charged with DWI

Harnett County district court judge Jason Kimble is facing DWI and other charges after he was stopped Monday by a state trooper.

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County district court judge has been arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

According to our newsgathering partners at the JoCo Report, Jason Phillip Kimble, of Lillington, is facing charges of DWI, reckless driving to endanger, misdemeanor child abuse, and failure to reduce speed.

Kimble, 44, was stopped Monday by a state trooper. He refused to take a breath test.

No other details were immediately available.

Kimble was released without bond pending a court date on Oct. 11.

Kimble was elected to a District 11 seat, presiding over Harnett, Lee, and Johnston counties, in the November 2022 general election.