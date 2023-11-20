Investigation underway after workers find human remains in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Spring Lake.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday that workers clearing a lot in the 1400 block of Shady Grove Road called 911 about 2:35 p.m. after they found skeletal remains in a wooded area.

Deputies confirmed that the remains were human. Sheriff Wayne Coats said the remains were in such an advanced state of decomposition that the sex or race of the person could not immediately be determined.

No other details were released as the investigation is in the very early stages, the sheriff's office added.