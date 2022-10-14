Student at Triton High School in Harnett County facing weapon and drug charges

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said a gun was found at Triton High School on Thursday while a school resource officer was investigating a drug complaint in the student parking lot.
The school resource officer spotted marijuana and a high capacity drum magazine for a rifle inside the vehicle through the window.
A barrel of a rifle was also seen sticking out from under a towel covering the weapon, according to the sheriff's office.
A loaded rifle and two loaded gun drum magazines along with marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle.
The driver, 18-year old Octavius Gerrard Purcell, of Coats, was arrested and removed from a classroom.
Purcell is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, and possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia.
He is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.